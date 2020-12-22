Advertisement

BIG changes coming by Christmas Eve

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BLAST OF WINTER COMING... This has been in our forecast for more than a week now, and it’s still looking like a 2 day shot of Arctic air comes our way Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Along with it will come a good chance for lake-effect snow, especially Thursday evening through Friday morning. Some areas could get several inches of snow, but southwestern areas may get missed. Temperatures relax, but stay rather cold, through the rest of 2020. And there are several chances to get additional snow. Looking like a wintry pattern probably continues well into January...so get ready...

Tonight: Variably cloudy, breezy and rather cold. Low: 34, Wind: S 10-20

Wednesday: Windy and becoming cloudy...rain likely by late afternoon or evening. High: 48, Wind: S 15-30

Wednesday night: Showers turning to snow showers as a fast freeze hits. Low: 23

Thursday: Breezy and quite cold with a few lake-effect snow showers...increasing as we head into evening. High: 25

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As emergency cleaning and restoration crews showed up to an Elkhart home Monday, loves ones are...
Family speak out for first time after father and two teen daughters found dead in Elkhart home
Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after three people were found dead inside a...
One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home
FACT investigating crash at 27th St & State Road 23
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County
Crash at Lawrence & Main in Mishawaka
Police pursuit ends in crash, Metro Homicide investigation
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy

Latest News

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
A dry day with returning sunshine Tuesday
Great weather in the days leading up to Christmas Eve
A dry day with returning sunshine Tuesday
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 12-22-2020 First Alert Weather
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
Still looking much colder for Christmas!