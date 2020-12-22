BIG changes coming by Christmas Eve

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BLAST OF WINTER COMING... This has been in our forecast for more than a week now, and it’s still looking like a 2 day shot of Arctic air comes our way Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Along with it will come a good chance for lake-effect snow, especially Thursday evening through Friday morning. Some areas could get several inches of snow, but southwestern areas may get missed. Temperatures relax, but stay rather cold, through the rest of 2020. And there are several chances to get additional snow. Looking like a wintry pattern probably continues well into January...so get ready...

Tonight: Variably cloudy, breezy and rather cold. Low: 34, Wind: S 10-20

Wednesday: Windy and becoming cloudy...rain likely by late afternoon or evening. High: 48, Wind: S 15-30

Wednesday night: Showers turning to snow showers as a fast freeze hits. Low: 23

Thursday: Breezy and quite cold with a few lake-effect snow showers...increasing as we head into evening. High: 25

