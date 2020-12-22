Bears in the Air program donates 1,400 teddy bears to sick children

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend International Airport is making special deliveries just in time for Christmas.

1,400 teddy bears are being delivered to children in five area hospitals today!

It’s all part of the 9th annual Bears in the Air program.

Staff at Beacon Children’s Hospital say they look forward to this every year and enjoy delivering the bears to each child.

“Over the years we’ve talked to health care providers, nurses and doctors and just the entire medical staff. They seem to appreciate what this helps them, so they can do their job easier and better. If we can help them do what they need to so that children can go come, that’s the best thing,” said SBN executive director Mike Daigle.

Bears in the Air has provided more than 12,000 teddy bears to kids in the last nine years.

