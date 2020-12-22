Advertisement

Annual United Way coat drive collects 750 coats

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, LAGRANGE COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - The United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange counties’ annual coat drive collected over 750 coats for local kids and families in need.

Over 500 coats were given to local schools, along with 500 hats that were hand-knitted by people at the Elkhart County Jail.

The remaining coats will be given to local nonprofits.

Over 50 schools and businesses participated by hosting a collection bin.

A large donation from the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office and a generous discount from a local Meijer store allowed United Way to purchase even more coats.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As emergency cleaning and restoration crews showed up to an Elkhart home Monday, loves ones are...
Family speak out for first time after father and two teen daughters found dead in Elkhart home
Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after three people were found dead inside a...
One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home
FACT investigating crash at 27th St & State Road 23
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County
Crash at Lawrence & Main in Mishawaka
Police pursuit ends in crash, Metro Homicide investigation
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy

Latest News

18-year-old killed in Benton Harbor shooting
Doctor Ralph Inabnit or “Doctor I” was known and loved by many across Michiana, including Dr....
Well-known Michiana doctor is remembered after death
There have been 11,705 deaths and 466,485 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 173* more COVID-19 deaths, 3,082 more cases Tuesday
Staff at Beacon Children's Hospital say they look forward to this every year and enjoy...
Bears in the Air program donates 1,400 teddy bears to sick children