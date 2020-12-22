Annual United Way coat drive collects 750 coats

ELKHART, LAGRANGE COUNTY Ind. (WNDU) - The United Way of Elkhart & LaGrange counties’ annual coat drive collected over 750 coats for local kids and families in need.

Over 500 coats were given to local schools, along with 500 hats that were hand-knitted by people at the Elkhart County Jail.

The remaining coats will be given to local nonprofits.

Over 50 schools and businesses participated by hosting a collection bin.

A large donation from the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office and a generous discount from a local Meijer store allowed United Way to purchase even more coats.

