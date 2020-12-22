2021 Four Winds Invitational moved to South Bend Country Club

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 2021 Four Winds Invitational will be held at the South Bend Country Club.

Officials with Four Winds Casinos announced the new partnership Tuesday morning.

The annual tournament, which is part of the Symetra Tour—Road to the LPGA, was previously held at Blackthorn Golf Club.

This year’s tournament will be held from August 13 to 15.

