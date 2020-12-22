18-year-old killed in Benton Harbor shooting

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials say an 18-year-old was shot and killed yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Ogden Avenue for numerous complaints of gunfire around 1:40 p.m.

That’s when they learned the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials believe the man, who has not been identified, was not the intended target in the shooting.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Benton Harbor police.

