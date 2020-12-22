Advertisement

18-year-old killed in Benton Harbor shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 22, 2020 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials say an 18-year-old was shot and killed yesterday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 800 block of Ogden Avenue for numerous complaints of gunfire around 1:40 p.m.

That’s when they learned the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials believe the man, who has not been identified, was not the intended target in the shooting.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Benton Harbor police.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As emergency cleaning and restoration crews showed up to an Elkhart home Monday, loves ones are...
Family speak out for first time after father and two teen daughters found dead in Elkhart home
Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after three people were found dead inside a...
One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home
FACT investigating crash at 27th St & State Road 23
Person killed after being hit by vehicle in St. Joseph County
Crash at Lawrence & Main in Mishawaka
Police pursuit ends in crash, Metro Homicide investigation
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy

Latest News

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb hosts a conference on the state's coronavirus response.
Hoosiers asked to celebrate holidays safely to avoid COVID surge
St. Joseph County police warning about catalytic converter thefts
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
BIG changes coming by Christmas Eve
WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast
Azalia Parker
South Bend police charge man in connection Friday shooting