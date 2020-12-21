Advertisement

Winter Solstice Monday features rain/snow mix in Michiana

Monday rain/snow mix causes hazardous road conditions
By Meteorologist Kimberly Newman
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 7:13 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TODAY:

A clipper is moving through this morning with light snow showers turning to a rain/snow mix. A dusting is possible, mainly on grassy surfaces, but with wake up temperaures in the low 30s, accumulation is otherwise unlikely.

TONIGHT:

Not too cold overnight. Lows in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy skies. A bit breezy.

A mild start to our week… Near 40 Tuesday and closing in on 50 Wednesday before the cold front crashes through Christmas Day.

Rain begins Wednesday evening with snow dialing in Thursday. Accumulations likely remain low, aside from higher amounts in lake-effect prone areas.

