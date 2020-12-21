Still looking much colder for Christmas!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - BECOMING WINTRY... Rain showers turning to a few lake-effect snow showers overnight. But it will be mild the next couple of days, so even if some areas get a bit of accumulation, it will not last. A strong cold front blasts through Wednesday night. I expect a fast freeze as that front goes through, and then a 2 day shot of Arctic air for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Wind chills will be below zero much of the time! And, there is a very good chance for lake-effect snow showers Thursday evening and Christmas morning. The bitter cold leaves quickly, but it is looking like a cold, and at times wintry, pattern continues next week and into the new year...

Tonight: Breezy and rather cold with rain showers turning to a few lake-effect snow showers overnight. Low: 32, Wind: WNW 9-18

Tuesday: Clouds and some afternoon sunshine...rather mild again. High: 40, Wind: Becoming S 6-12

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 32

Wednesday: Becoming cloudy with rain showers arriving by later in the day. Very mild. High: 48...then a fast freeze late in the evening

