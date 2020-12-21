St. Joseph County Health Dept. asking for volunteers at vaccination clinics

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Health Department looking for volunteers to help with the mass vaccination clinics that are beginning in early spring.

“In anticipation of vaccines arriving of larger distribution, we are well aware we need people to assist us in order to get people vaccinated quickly,” said Robin Vida with the St. Joe County Health Department.

The health department is looking for volunteers to assist in two big ways-- greeting patients and helping sanitize in between appointments, and credentialed personnel who can help administer the vaccines.

“We’ve been asked a lot through the pandemic how people can help and this is the next step,” said Vida.

Volunteering means you could get your vaccine earlier than the general public. Volunteers will be given both doses of the vaccine before their first shift.

While they’re accepting volunteers now, clinics won’t open until February or March, pending when the first arrival of vaccines here at home.

“This is now where w need people to come and help us,” Vida said.

