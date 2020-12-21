Santa steps up to deliver gifts to ADEC clients

Ind. (WNDU) - Despite the pandemic, Santa and his helpers are gearing up once again to bring gifts to ADEC clients with their annual wish list.

ADEC provides services for people living with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Gifts were loaded this morning onto Santa’s holiday busses and delivered to various locations in our area.

All items were fulfilled by community donors, despite the pandemic’s impact on the economy.

“A lot has happened this year, and we all feel the impact. Especially our clients. And we did not want the pandemic to impact this holiday season. We want to make sure that we keep some sense of normalcy, and what’s more normal than Santa?” said Cherry Peate, vice president of community outreach.

According to ADEC, Santa will also be making a stop in Goshen tomorrow, and one in Bristol on Wednesday.

