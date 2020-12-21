Advertisement

Police pursuit ends in crash, Metro Homicide investigation

Crash at Lawrence & Main in Mishawaka
Crash at Lawrence & Main in Mishawaka
By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 3:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The County Metro Homicide Unit was on the scene of a crash investigation in Mishawaka Sunday night.

At around 9:45 p.m., police saw a vehicle matching the description of a car connection to a shooting at Central Park last week.

When officers tried to pull the car over, the drier took off and ended up crashing near Main and Lawrence Streets.

The car hit an SUV, causing minor injuries for the driver and child that were inside the SUV.

Police struggled with the driver of the suspect vehicle, resulting in an officer’s weapon being discharged. No one was hurt in that incident.

Metro Homicide says the suspect vehicle was not the vehicle or the suspect sought for the Central Park investigation.

