Notre Dame to play Alabama for first time since 2013 BCS National Championship game

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is back in the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons, and the Irish will face a team they played before on a big stage during the Brian Kelly era - the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The last time these two teams played, Alabama shellacked Notre Dame in the 2013 BCS National Championship game 42-14.

It’s a game many Irish fans wish they could forget.

Going into this season’s matchup, Las Vegas already has the Irish as a 20.5-point underdog against the Tide.

However, Brian Kelly says this year’s squad is different from the bunch that played Alabama in 2013.

“We have certainly evolved from 2012 in terms of our roster,” Kelly said. “It’s a deeper roster. I think it is more physical on both sides of the ball. There were certainly some very talented players on that 2012 roster. Matter of fact, some are still in the league doing quite well. I think overall the depth on the roster, the ability to make plays on both sides of the ball. Quite frankly, just the size and physicality on both the offensive and defensive line is probably the biggest departure from 2012.”

Notre Dame will play Alabama in the Rose Bowl game, but the Rose Bowl has been moved to Arlington, Texas this year so the players’ families can attend the game.

This will be the second time Notre Dame ever plays in the Rose Bowl. The last time the Irish played in the game was in 1925, a 27-10 win over Stanford.

Just 12 days until kickoff between the Irish and the Tide. That will be a 5 PM kick on New Years Day on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.