Notre Dame reschedules home game with Bellarmine after Syracuse postponement

Notre Dame played the Knights in an exhibition last season. The Irish won 61-51.
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday night’s Notre Dame men’s hoops game against Syracuse has been postponed because of positive tests in a recent Orange opponent.

In response, the Irish did schedule a home game for Wednesday at noon with Bellarmine.

Wednesday’s game will not be on TV or streamed anywhere due to the late addition.

However, you can listen on the radio on 96.1 FM. WNDU will have a full recap of the game in Wednesday’s shows.

