Notre Dame reschedules home game with Bellarmine after Syracuse postponement

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday night’s Notre Dame men’s hoops game against Syracuse has been postponed because of positive tests in a recent Orange opponent.

In response, the Irish did schedule a home game for Wednesday at noon with Bellarmine.

Notre Dame played the Knights in an exhibition last season. The Irish won 61-51.

Wednesday’s game will not be on TV or streamed anywhere due to the late addition.

However, you can listen on the radio on 96.1 FM. WNDU will have a full recap of the game in Wednesday’s shows.

