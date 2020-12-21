Notre Dame reschedules home game with Bellarmine after Syracuse postponement
Notre Dame played the Knights in an exhibition last season. The Irish won 61-51.
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tuesday night’s Notre Dame men’s hoops game against Syracuse has been postponed because of positive tests in a recent Orange opponent.
In response, the Irish did schedule a home game for Wednesday at noon with Bellarmine.
Notre Dame played the Knights in an exhibition last season. The Irish won 61-51.
Wednesday’s game will not be on TV or streamed anywhere due to the late addition.
However, you can listen on the radio on 96.1 FM. WNDU will have a full recap of the game in Wednesday’s shows.
Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.