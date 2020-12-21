Notre Dame reels in ACC yearly honors in likely only year in conference

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first year ever, Notre Dame has several players who have received conference end of the year honors.

Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly has been named the ACC Coach of the Year.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was also named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Five Domers were selected to the All ACC first time including Owusu-Koramoah, safety Kyle Hamilton and offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg, Tommy Kraemer and Aaron Banks.

Four Irish football players were voted second team All-ACC including cornerback Nick McCloud, running back Kyren Williams and offensive linemen Robert Hainsey and Jarrett Patterson.

The honors were selected by a panel of 14 sports writers or broadcasters who cover the ACC.

