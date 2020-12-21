No. 16 Irish fall to Spartans in overtime, 4-3

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Two late Spartan goals propelled RV Michigan State (3-3-2, 2-3-1-2-0-0 B1G) to a 4-3 overtime victory over No. 16 Notre Dame (4-5-1, 3-4-1-0-1-1 B1G) on Sunday night inside Compton Family Ice Arena.

Graham Slaggert, Grant Silianoff, and Michael Graham all tallied goals for the Irish while Ryan Bischel made 24 saves.

Michigan State’s netminder, Drew DeRidder stopped 42 shots to earn the victory for the Spartans.

The Irish went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-4 on the power play.

How It HappenedGraham Slaggert opened the scoring just 1:13 into play with his third goal of the season. Alex Steeves put a shot on goal from a sharp angle that bounded back into the slot for Slaggert, who buried it to extend his point streak to four games. Trevor Janicke also earned an assist with some good work along the side boards.

The Spartans answered just 2:13 later when a shot from the slot deflected off the shoulder of Charlie Combs and past Bischel to make it 1-1.

Notre Dame earned a trio of power plays, including five minutes on the man advantage after a major penalty on Michigan State, but were unable to take the lead before the first intermission despite earning a 15-4 edge in shots on goal in the period.

Michigan State took a 2-1 lead with a goal from Mitch Lewandowski 4:48 into the middle stanza, and held the one-goal advantage after 40 minutes despite the Irish holding a 31-8 advantage in shots on goal.

The Irish would tie it up, 2-2, on Silianoff’s second of the season at 4:45 of the third period. After Spencer Stastney’s initial shot was stopped, Silianoff put home the loose puck from the goal line. Graham deflected Stastney’s shot for the primary assist.

A little less than five minutes later, Graham added a goal of his own to pull the Irish ahead, 3-2. Jesse Lansdell deflected a shot by Charlie Raith and then found Graham, who put it past a sprawling DeRidder to give the Irish a one-goal lead.

With time winding down in regulation, Michigan State pulled DeRidder for an extra attacker and Apep scored his second of the night to tie the game with just 22 seconds remaining.

Just 1:26 into the sudden-death overtime period, State’s Tommy Miller found the back of the net to clinch the win for the Spartans.

