NHL, players finalize agreement for 56-game season in 2021

The NHL and its players are going forward with a 56-game season starting Jan. 13. The plan is to play the regular season until May 8 with a 16-team playoff into July.

There will be four divisions - North, South, East and West - and all play will be within divisions to minimize travel and the potential for the coronavirus to disrupt the season.

The North Division contains only the seven Canadian teams.

Most of the league will open training camp Jan. 3.

The seven teams that didn’t make the playoffs last season can start as soon as Dec. 31.

12/20/2020 10:09:04 PM (GMT -5:00)