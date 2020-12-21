Michigan reports 71 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,551 more cases Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 66 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,180 more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (12/21/20): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, December 19th. Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~2,275 per day.

There have been 11,532 deaths and 463,403 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 66 more coronavirus deaths and 4,180 more cases were reported.

Thursday: 190* more coronavirus deaths and 4,024 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 125 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 83 more coronavirus deaths and 4,037 more cases were reported.

Tuesday: 183* more coronavirus deaths and 4,730 more cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 71 identified during a Vital Records review.

Berrien County has had 149 deaths and 8,840 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 39 deaths and 2,980 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 48 deaths and 3,387 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.