Michigan lifts more coronavirus restrictions

Mich. (WNDU) - Some coronavirus restrictions are now lifted in Michigan.

Retail stores and childcare facilities are now open, as well as hair salons, barber shops or other personal services.

Gyms, pools, as well as roller and ice rinks are also open, along with movie theatres, bowling alleys and casinos.

So what is staying closed?

Indoor dining at restaurants and bars, workplaces when work can be done at home, and indoor fitness classes are still off limits.

These revised restrictions are in effect until January 15.

