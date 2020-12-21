Advertisement

Medical Moment: Alpha-Tea strikes down advanced breast cancer

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The benefits of chemo without the side effects?

One new therapy is showing promise for women with an aggressive form of breast cancer.

One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her lifetime.

One in four will have an aggressive form that’s more likely to come back.

But now, as Martie Salt reports, a new trial is underway to stop this cancer in its tracks.

Dr. Gwin says the trial is focusing on patients who have been unresponsive to standard treatments.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after three people were found dead inside a...
One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home
Crash at Lawrence & Main in Mishawaka
Police pursuit ends in crash, Metro Homicide investigation
Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and...
CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State
Jupiter and Saturn pass 0.1° away from each other in the night sky
A Christmas Star? The Great Conjunction calls back to the 1600s
A clipper system will bring the chance for some snow showers to Michiana Monday. Not much...
Snow showers possible Monday with more chances as Christmas approaches

Latest News

Despite the pandemic, Santa and his helpers are gearing up once again to bring gifts to ADEC...
Santa steps up to deliver gifts to ADEC clients
Goshen schools extend some virtual learning deadlines
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy
Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy
Because of the pandemic, students are conducting Seasons of Service instead.
Clay High School students conduct Seasons of Service