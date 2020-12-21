Advertisement

Local man receives gift of hearing

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local man is receiving the ultimate Christmas gift this year—the gift of hearing.

Hearing loss has greatly impacted 26-year-old Wyatt Morris’s life, especially during the pandemic as masks muffle words and make it hard for him to read lips.

But all that changed today when Wyatt received new hearing aids thanks to the Miracle-Ear Foundation.

Through the foundation, Wyatt applied and qualified to receive free hearing aids and a lifetime of follow-up services at no cost.

And just in time for Christmas, the Elkhart store fitted Wyatt for his new hearing aids, giving him the gift of sound!

“Incredibly grateful because I was in a panic when one of my hearing aids fell apart, and was like OK I can’t put this off anymore I have to find some options and I did my own research and I was able to find Miracle-Ear and it was such a great process,” said Morris.

The Miracle-Ear Foundation has donated more than 25,000 hearing aids to more than 14,000 children and adults nationwide.

