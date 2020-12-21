Local bakery prepares for Christmas

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Nothing says Christmas like delicious baked treats.

And one local bakery is busy getting ready for the big holiday.

Happy Tiers Bakeshop is an at-home bakery located in Granger.

Owner Anna Helmer started baking from her kitchen a few months ago and says the support from the community has been great.

Helmer has been busy baking away for Christmas, with hot chocolate bombs being one of the most popular items customers are ordering.

“It’s interactive, so it’s fun with kids,” Helmer said. “You can also send them to your loved ones and then it really appeals to such a wide variety of people with still having something fun and different.”

Orders for hot chocolate bombs and cake pops need to be placed by December 23rd if you want them in time for Christmas.

To place an order or to view the full menu at Happy Tiers Bakeshop, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.