Advertisement

Local bakery prepares for Christmas

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Nothing says Christmas like delicious baked treats.

And one local bakery is busy getting ready for the big holiday.

Happy Tiers Bakeshop is an at-home bakery located in Granger.

Owner Anna Helmer started baking from her kitchen a few months ago and says the support from the community has been great.

Helmer has been busy baking away for Christmas, with hot chocolate bombs being one of the most popular items customers are ordering.

“It’s interactive, so it’s fun with kids,” Helmer said. “You can also send them to your loved ones and then it really appeals to such a wide variety of people with still having something fun and different.”

Orders for hot chocolate bombs and cake pops need to be placed by December 23rd if you want them in time for Christmas.

To place an order or to view the full menu at Happy Tiers Bakeshop, click here.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after three people were found dead inside a...
One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home
Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and...
CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State
A clipper system will bring the chance for some snow showers to Michiana Monday. Not much...
Snow showers possible Monday with more chances as Christmas approaches
FILE - This Jan. 2, 2017, file pool photo, shows an aerial view of the empty Rose Bowl stadium...
CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas
South Bend man found dead inside his home
South Bend man identified after he is found dead inside his home

Latest News

16 News Now spoke with sisters of 42-year-old Matthew Lucas who died in the stabbing Tuesday...
Donation page set-up for family of Warsaw stabbing victims
Currently, their dining room is empty, choosing not to serve in person due to Covid-19...
94-year-old Sunny Italy Cafe still a South Bend staple, even with dining room closed
The Holiday Lights Extravaganza Week continues 16 Morning News Now. All week, Michiana homes...
New Carlisle family decorates yard with 19 holiday inflatables
Aquyla and Aquanis
Wednesday’s Child: A promise to stay together