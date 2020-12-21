Advertisement

Irish linebacker signee Prince Kollie wins 2020 High School Butkus Award

By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:16 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has the best college linebacker in the country as Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won the 2020 Butkus award.

Now, they also have the best linebacker in the nation at the high school level.

Notre Dame football signee Prince Kollie from David Crockett High School in Jonesborough, Tennessee has won the high school Butkus Award.

Kollie finished his senior high school season with 109 tackles, two sacks and an interception.

Kollie also was a running back, totaling over 1,500 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns in 2020.

