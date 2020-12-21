Advertisement

Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah wins Butkus Award

Dick Butkus surprised JOK Monday morning in a virtual meeting.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continues to dominate for the Irish defense.
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah continues to dominate for the Irish defense.(ND Athletics)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It is now proven Notre Dame is one of the top four teams in the country as the Irish will play in the College Football Playoff.

On Monday, it was announced the Irish also have the top linebacker in the nation.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won the Butkus award, which is given to the country’s top linebacker.

Dick Butkus surprised JOK with the news Monday morning in a virtual meeting.

Owusu-Koramoah has recorded a team-high 56 tackles and has been responsible for six turnovers this year.

He’s the 3rd Domer to earn the honor in the last decade.

Manti Te’o was the first Domer to win the award in 2012. Jaylon Smith took home the honor in 2015.

