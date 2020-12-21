Indiana virus hospitalizations down but deaths remain high

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s coronavirus-related hospitalizations continued their recent decline over the weekend, pointing to possible improvement even as the state’s daily rate of COVID-19 deaths has gone up slightly to a new high.

The Indiana Department of Health’s daily update on Monday added 34 deaths involving confirmed or presumed COVID-19 infections to the state’s toll.

The state’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths has reached 79 per day after that average was in the low 40s in mid-November.

Indiana hospitals had 2,967 coronavirus patients as of Sunday.

Those hospitalizations have declined about 15% since peaking Nov. 30 but remain nearly four times higher than in September.

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 31 more COVID-19 deaths and 3,978 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 12.2%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

At least 7,101 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 468,219 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 84 more coronavirus deaths and 6,088 more cases were reported. 3,065 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 79 more coronavirus deaths and 6,458 more cases were reported. 3,147 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 125 more coronavirus deaths and 6,283 more cases were reported. 3,192 patients were hospitalized.

Tuesday: 129 more coronavirus deaths and 4,347 more cases were reported. 3,229 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 22,954 (+120) cases and 338 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 21,795 (+90) cases and 296 (+2) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 6,770 (+66) cases and 122 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 6,399 (+35) cases and 64 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 4,254 (+39) cases and 66 (+1) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 1,919 (+6) cases and 44 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,442 (+22) cases and 34 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,280 (+6) cases and 23 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 758 (+15) cases and 29 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

