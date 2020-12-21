Goshen schools extend some virtual learning deadlines

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools is extending virtual learning for all students in grades 7-12 through January 19.

This comes after Elkhart County returned to the “red” category in Indiana’s color-coded system.

If the county is not back in the “orange” category by January 19, those students may continue virtual learning.

Meanwhile, students in grades K-6 are returning to in-person learning after the holiday break on January 6.

