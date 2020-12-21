Advertisement

Goshen schools extend some virtual learning deadlines

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Goshen Community Schools is extending virtual learning for all students in grades 7-12 through January 19.

This comes after Elkhart County returned to the “red” category in Indiana’s color-coded system.

If the county is not back in the “orange” category by January 19, those students may continue virtual learning.

Meanwhile, students in grades K-6 are returning to in-person learning after the holiday break on January 6.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after three people were found dead inside a...
One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home
Crash at Lawrence & Main in Mishawaka
Police pursuit ends in crash, Metro Homicide investigation
Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and...
CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State
Jupiter and Saturn pass 0.1° away from each other in the night sky
A Christmas Star? The Great Conjunction calls back to the 1600s
A clipper system will bring the chance for some snow showers to Michiana Monday. Not much...
Snow showers possible Monday with more chances as Christmas approaches

Latest News

Owner Anna Helmer started baking from her kitchen a few months ago and says the support from...
Local bakery prepares for Christmas
16 News Now spoke with sisters of 42-year-old Matthew Lucas who died in the stabbing Tuesday...
Donation page set-up for family of Warsaw stabbing victims
Currently, their dining room is empty, choosing not to serve in person due to Covid-19...
94-year-old Sunny Italy Cafe still a South Bend staple, even with dining room closed
The Holiday Lights Extravaganza Week continues 16 Morning News Now. All week, Michiana homes...
New Carlisle family decorates yard with 19 holiday inflatables