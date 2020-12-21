Family and friends remember 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Family and friends are remembering 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy who was shot and killed in Mishawaka last week.

The killer or killers remain on the loose.

“It still isn’t real yet, I just saw him. So it’s like, for me, I just feel like it’s not real yet,” Brittney Seifer says. She was a close friend of Vinny’s.

It’s a quiet day on Monday at Central Park in Mishawaka, but last week it was the seen of a shooting that took the life of 18-year-old Vinny Trozzy. A memorial now sits where those shots rang out, with family and friends remembering who Vinny was.

“My favorite thing about Vinny? How funny he was, he was hilarious, like literally he was so funny, just a jokester, he was just a really smooth dude,” Seifer says.

He leaves behind a daughter, Violet, who is just three-months-old.

“Tiny baby, she’s not even a year old yet, she’s really little,” Seifer says.

I got in contact with Vinny’s mother, Erin McNeil, who did not want to appear on camera but passed along a statement on the loss of her son:

“My baby boy Vinny was a character. He played so many different roles throughout his time here on earth. Son, brother, stepson, father, grandson, cousin, and friend. He loved his girlfriend and daughter with all his heart and soul. He worked hard, loved hard, and always made us laugh. His passing will leave a hole in everyone’s lives he was a part of. He is my hero- his organs were able to save the lives of five people and he will forever live on through his gift of donation, as well as the life of his three-month-old baby girl. I miss him terribly. I’m not the same person since all this has happened. All I want is justice for Vinny and all those around him. I want the senseless violence to stop. No family should ever have to go through this. He is missed, and forever will be. Never take your babies for granted, hug them, love them, and never miss the opportunity to tell them you love them.”

People who knew Vinny have been stopping by the memorial in Central Park where the shooting went down, trying to make sense of what happened, and cherishing the memories of a life cut short.

“I won’t ever forget anything about Vinny, his personality, how he was, what kind of father he was, what kind of person he was, what kind of friend he was, how big his heart was, those, I’ll never forget it,” Seifer says.

A family member tells 16 News Now the funeral for Vinny will be tomorrow.

This case remains under investigation with no arrests so far. If you know anything about what happened, you are urged to contact police.

