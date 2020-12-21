Advertisement

Construction company hosts holiday lunch giveaway in LaPorte

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, people waited in line for a holiday lunch giveaway in LaPorte.

Cars lined up from 11 to 1 outside Cafe Trilogy to get their hands on a hot meal.

Arnett Construction and Roofing sponsored the event, giving out 500 meals of hot ham and sides with a limit of four per vehicle.

Organizers say it’s their way of giving back during the holiday season.

“LaPorte has been great to me and my family, so we just thought this would be a good way to give back,” Derrick Arnett, Owner of Arnett Construction and Roofing said. “We’ve built a friendship with these folks at Café Trilogy and we wanted to support them and also support our local community with a free meal today.”

Arnett says he encourages other businesses in the area to try and help out their local communities this holiday season.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after three people were found dead inside a...
One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home
Indiana restaurant sues governor, state over mask mandate
This event perhaps explains why the cities of Goshen and Nappanee abandoned attempts to impose...
Protesters host anti-mask rally in Goshen
The South Bend Police Department is looking to add new officers to its police force.
One person shot in South Bend, officials investigating
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.
2nd Chance: Duke

Latest News

Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after three people were found dead inside a...
One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home
South Bend man found dead inside his home
South Bend man identified after he is found dead inside his home
Local organizations honors Wreaths Across America Day
Local organizations honor Wreaths Across America Day
Temple Worship Center hosts annual coat giveaway
Temple Worship Center hosts annual coat giveaway and dinner