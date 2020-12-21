Construction company hosts holiday lunch giveaway in LaPorte

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, people waited in line for a holiday lunch giveaway in LaPorte.

Cars lined up from 11 to 1 outside Cafe Trilogy to get their hands on a hot meal.

Arnett Construction and Roofing sponsored the event, giving out 500 meals of hot ham and sides with a limit of four per vehicle.

Organizers say it’s their way of giving back during the holiday season.

“LaPorte has been great to me and my family, so we just thought this would be a good way to give back,” Derrick Arnett, Owner of Arnett Construction and Roofing said. “We’ve built a friendship with these folks at Café Trilogy and we wanted to support them and also support our local community with a free meal today.”

Arnett says he encourages other businesses in the area to try and help out their local communities this holiday season.

