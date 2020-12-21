Advertisement

Congress OKs 5-year extension of Great Lakes cleanup program

(WLUC/Canva)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) - Congress has approved a five-year extension of a program designed to deal with long-term environmental injuries to the Great Lakes.

The U.S. Senate voted unanimously Sunday to continue the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, as the House did earlier this year.

The bill requires President Donald Trump’s signature to take effect.

It calls for gradually boosting the program’s annual funding from $300 million to $475 million by 2026.

The program focuses on long-term problems such as toxic pollution, invasive species, loss of wildlife habitat and runoff that feeds harmful algae.

Projects have taken place in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after three people were found dead inside a...
One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home
Crash at Lawrence & Main in Mishawaka
Police pursuit ends in crash, Metro Homicide investigation
Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and...
CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State
A clipper system will bring the chance for some snow showers to Michiana Monday. Not much...
Snow showers possible Monday with more chances as Christmas approaches
FILE - This Jan. 2, 2017, file pool photo, shows an aerial view of the empty Rose Bowl stadium...
CFP semifinal moved from Rose Bowl to AT&T Stadium in Texas

Latest News

Vice President Mike Pence received the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine on Friday at the White House.
Vatican: OK to get virus vaccines using abortion cell lines
Jupiter and Saturn pass 0.1° away from each other in the night sky
A Christmas Star? The Great Conjunction calls back to the 1600s
Mix continues on/off into the evening hours
Winter Solstice Monday features rain/snow mix in Michiana
Monday rain/snow mix causes hazardous road conditions
Meteorologist Kimberly Newman WNDU 12-21-2020 First Alert Weather