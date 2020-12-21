Advertisement

Clay High School students conduct Seasons of Service

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Clay High School food drive is a 43-year tradition of collecting canned foods in the community.

But because of the pandemic, they’re conducting Seasons of Service instead.

“I know we are in the middle of a pandemic; it still really warms my heart that so many people are here to help families who don’t have enough food,” said Student Council Secretary Sharon Moss. “Like when I went around to ask my neighbors if they would donate, they were all really willing to do it and that made me really happy. Even through this hard time we can all come together to help out those who need us.”

The extra money will be used for the third part of their project in January, which will go towards blankets.

