A Christmas Star? The Great Conjunction calls back to the 1600s

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

In their closest encounter since 1623, Jupiter and Saturn will be separated by just 0.1° or 6.1 arc minutes Monday night.

By looking southwest in the evening sky, you may be able to spot the two planets merging into one bright spot just after sunset. Unfortunately, a thick deck of cloud cover may inhibit the closest pass of the planets in tonight’s viewing period. There is good news, though! The two planets each move so slowly, that they’ll still appear very close together to the naked eye later this week. Although they may not overlap, we still have a chance to see this once-in-a-lifetime celestial moment before Christmas Day. In the early morning and evening hours of December 22, 23, and 24, you may see Jupiter and Saturn in tandem before they separate.

Its not often you can spot both Jupiter and Saturn in the same field of view. A single revolution around the sun takes 11.86 years for Jupiter and 29.65 years for Saturn. Given this data, you can imagine how often the two bodies cross paths while visible from our vantage point on Earth. Technically, a “great conjunction” of the two planets happens every 20 years, or so.

This time is special, though. Experts say the close nature of this encounter makes our 2020 stargazing moment a 1 in 400 year event! The last time it occurred was in 1623 and the next time we will see a great conjunction of this impressive magnitude is in 2080. After that? We won’t see it again until 2417!!

