Temple Worship Center hosts annual coat giveaway and dinner

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:20 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the second year in a row, the Temple Worship Center held it’s annual coat giveaway and dinner at the YMCA in Michigan City.

Pastor Ronald Gaston started this event last year as a way to bring the community together and rally around those who need assistance during the holiday season.

This year they gave out nearly two hundred brand new coats and meals to people experiencing homelessness, families caring for foster children, and others going through tough times.

Kids got to take home some new toys and crafts too.

The pastor said he hopes this event can spur an attitude of giving that lasts the entire year, not just during the holidays.

“We don’t like to see anybody go without a coat and hat,” Temple Worship Center Pastor Ronald Gaston said. “I’ve never been homeless but I can imagine. The only difference that separates us from being a recipient of a coat and being a giver of a coat is the word called ‘grace.’”

The event lasted from 12:30 pm until 5 pm central time.

