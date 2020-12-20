Stefanovic leads Purdue’s 3 brigade in 88-78 win over Irish

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Sasha Stefanovic and Eric Hunter Jr. each scored 18 points and Purdue beat Notre Dame 88-78 in a Crossroads Classic Challenge game.

Stefanovic started the game with a 3-pointer, and with 7:12 left to play, buried a 3 for a 72-61 lead and Purdue led by double figures the rest of the way.

Stefanovic was 6-for-8 shooting including 5 for 7 from 3-point range.

Hunter finished 4 for 7 from 3-point range and distributed eight assists.

Trey Wertz led the Irish (2-4) with 27 points and made half of his 10 3-point attempts.

12/19/2020 5:42:37 PM (GMT -5:00)