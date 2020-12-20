Advertisement

South Bend man identified after he is found dead inside his home

Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Metro Homicide said 61-year-old Richard Reynolds was found dead inside his home on Falcon Street, near Western Ave., in South Bend Saturday afternoon.

The South Bend Police Department reportedly received a call from a family member around 1:30 p.m., after discovering his body inside.

When police arrived, they pronounced him dead on scene.

Based on how Reynolds’ body was positioned, authorities said that they are not sure how he died, but there is indication that he suffered blunt force trauma.

Authorities will have more answers after the autopsy, which will be scheduled within the week.

Dave Wells, Assistant Commander with Metro Homicide, said this case may be ruled a homicide.

“So what we are doing now obviously is talking to all of the neighbors, seeing if anybody has noticed anything suspicious around the house...Not just tired physically, but emotionally. It’s just constant, non stop. The phone just rings constantly. I was really crossing my fingers, hoping to get away with a weekend without getting called out, but here we are again,” Wells said.

Authorities said the last time someone spoke to Reynolds was on Thursday.

Someone did knock and check in on him Friday, but no one answered.

At last check, authorities say they have talked to about 15 witnesses so far.

