South Bend 1st District Councilman hosts free toy giveaway

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Families on South Bend’s west side were able to receive a little extra hope for the holidays with a free toy giveaway.

1st District Councilman Canneth Lee or “Councilman Claus” partnered with the Kingdom Closet on Elwood Avenue to give free toys to children 5 and under on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Lee says he didn’t think they were going to be able to have a toy giveaway this year until 22 boxes full of toys were donated Friday to make it possible.

“In 24 hours, I became Santa, his elves and we put it out there on social media that we are helping individuals, so today is just another great day to give back,” Lee said.

“This has been a rough year for all of us, but to be able to see the kids smile and have Santa here representing. We love giving back. We just do,” Kingdom Closet Owner Charisse Lee said.

While the toy giveaway is over, the Kingdom Closet offers several resources for the community.

