Snow showers possible Monday with more chances as Christmas approaches

A clipper system will bring the chance for some snow showers to Michiana Monday. Not much accumulation if any is expected but we do have more chances for snow as Santa gets ready to make his rounds on Christmas eve.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with a few flurries possible in the early morning, otherwise remaining dry. A light breezy will keep it feeling chilly with a high only in the upper 30s. High of 38.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and turning chilly again overnight. Chance of snow flurries or light snow showers increases in the morning hours Monday. Low of 30.

MONDAY: Cloudy with light snow showers possible in the morning. Then a few light lake effect snow showers could develop in the afternoon. Not much accumulation expected but a coating to an inch in some locations could be possible. Remaining chilly. High of 38.

MONDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers ending in the evening. Remaining breezy and turning cold. Low of 30.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures will be on the rise to near 40 Tuesday with more sunshine. Temps continue to rise into Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Then as we head into the evening Wednesday a front approaches. Rain showers change to snow showers as temperatures crash heading into Christmas Eve. Highs in the 20s likely for the 24th with lake effect snow showers likely developing and continuing in some areas through a good portion of Christmas Day. This will give some locations a good chance to see some snow on the ground or even falling come Christmas morning. We will be watching this chance and keep you updated as we get closer to Christmas. Beyond that more chances for snow as temperatures remain chilly heading into 2021.

Daily Climate Report: Saturday, December 19th

Saturday’s High: 42

Saturday’s Low: 33

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

WNDU 10 Day Forecast
WNDU Weather Forecast