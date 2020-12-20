Snow showers and lake effect snow likely to begin Christmas week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds increasing overnight ahead of a clipper system for Monday. Chilly with a light breeze but remaining dry. Low of 30.

MONDAY: Light snow showers in the morning transitioning to a rain snow mix around lunchtime. Then lake effect snow showers will be possible in the afternoon and evening. A coating to a half inch of snow in some locations is possible. Mainly wet roads. High of 40.

MONDAY NIGHT: Lake effect snow showers will persist through the early evening. It will be breezy with temperatures dropping back below the freezing mark. Low of 30.

TUESDAY: A few flurries possible in the morning but clouds will clear for much of the day bringing back some sunshine. Another mild day with clouds increasing in the evening. High of 40.

LONG RANGE: Temperatures rise into the upper 40s to near 50 by Wednesday afternoon. Rain showers will develop ahead of a front that will move in late Wednesday into Thursday. This front will cause temperatures to crash and change the rain showers to snow showers through Thursday morning. The chance for snow showers will continue Christmas Eve through Christmas day with mainly lake effect setting up. Some of these areas have the chance to see some snow on the ground or even falling when you wake up on Christmas morning. We will keep an eye on the chances for some of Michiana to wake up to a white Christmas this year. Keep checking back for the latest details on your holiday forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, December 20th

Sunday’s High: 40

Sunday’s Low: 33

Precipitation: 0.00″

Total Snowfall: 0.00″

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.