Potawatomi Zoo hosts annual Gift of Lights display

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you are looking for a fun way to get in the holiday spirit, this is the last weekend to check out the Gift of Lights at the Potawatomi Zoo.

There are more than a million lights to see throughout the zoo with an opportunity to see animals like the red pandas and goats as well.

A train ride around the zoo will come with some hot chocolate and a festive gift, and special guests like Santa and Elsa from Frozen will also be a part of the holiday fun.

“This is our third-year tradition at the zoo, so this year is bigger and better than every year. It just keeps growing and growing each year, and the turnout has been amazing. It’s a great, safe way to get out and be outside socially distanced and get into that holiday spirit here at the zoo,” Executive Director Josh Sisk said.

You have to purchase a ticket for the Gift of Lights online before you go, and for more on how to do that, click here.

