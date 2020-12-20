One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One 47-year-old man, an 18-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl were found dead inside an Elkhart County home on Friday.

Just after 4 PM on Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a welfare check in the 23000 block of Spring River Dr. in Elkhart. Responding deputies found the three deceased persons inside the home.

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating. Inquiries regarding this investigation should be made to the Elkhart County Prosecutors Office.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says that there are no concerns for the safety of the public at this time.

