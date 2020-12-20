Notre Dame makes their case for the College Football Playoff

CHARLOTTE, NC. (WNDU) - If Notre Dame had beaten Clemson on Saturday, their ticket would’ve been punched for the College Football Playoff. But they didn’t and the loss wasn’t exactly close. So will the Irish make their second-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff?

That answer won’t be announced until the selection show on Sunday.

But the Irish are making their case Saturday.

They don’t think one loss should be the defining factor.

“We’ve got two top-15 wins,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “We’ve got a win over this Clemson team that, you know, it was number one in the country. I don’t know that anybody has a resume that has those two wins and you know; we’ve played 11 games. I mean, that matters.”

The team played in a conference for the first time ever, overcame a COVID outbreak and beat the number one team on the way to a 10-1 season.

“With the way you’re feeling week 6 and the way you’re feeling now, it’s football,” quarterback Ian Book said. “It’s rough. It’s for tough people. It’ll take a toll on you mentally and physically. I think there’s a difference [in playing 11 games] but again it’s not up to me.”

So even with the loss tonight, Notre Dame thinks they should have spot in the playoff.

“We’ve been consistent up until now,” linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said. “We have wins over the number one team and the number 15 team I believe. We’ve got guys that are on this team that are willing and determined to win. We just came up short tonight. It’s out of our hands at this point. So we’ll sit back, prepare for anybody and focus on the fundamentals.”

The College Football Playoff will be announced at noon Sunday on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.