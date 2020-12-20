No. 16 Irish and Spartans skate to a 1-1 tie

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — Alex Steeves scored and Ryan Bischel made 19 saves as No. 16 Notre Dame (4-4-1, 3-3-1-0-0-1 B1G) skated to a 1-1 tie with Michigan State (2-3-2, 1-3-1-1-0-0 B1G) on Saturday night inside Compton Family Ice Arena.

Max Ellis and Nick Leivermann each netted shootout goals and Bischel stopped both Spartan attempts to give the Irish an extra point in the Big Ten standings.

Drew DeRidder stopped 47 shots over the four periods of play for Michigan State.

The Irish went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill and 0-for-4 on the power play while outshooting the Spartans, 48-20.

How It HappenedAfter the sides traded chances early, Michigan State opened the scoring with a 4-on-4 goal by Tommy Apap. The Spartans held a slight 11-9 edge in shots on goal in the first period and held the 1-0 lead after 20 minutes.

The Irish controlled the majority of play in the middle frame, outshooting the Spartans 13-4, and were rewarded with the game-tying goal with 5:42 to go in the period.

Graham Slaggert fed a pass from the side boards to Alex Steeves, who put the puck past DeRidder from the goal line to even the score. With the marker, Steeves has scored in four consecutive contests. Nick Leivermann also collected an assist on the play.

The game remained tied after two periods with Notre Dame outshooting Michigan State, 22-15.

The Irish had a trio of power plays in the third frame, including a five-minute opportunity on the man advantage after a major penalty on Michigan State, but were unable to convert despite outshooting the Spartans 19-5 in the period.

Notre Dame also earned a 4-on-3 power play to close overtime but were stymied by DeRidder, who made seven saves in the extra frame to keep it tied.

Ellis and Leivermann both converted on Notre Dame’s first two attempts in the shootout while Bischel stopped Mitch Lewandowski and Kyle Haskins.

Notes

Seniors Matt Hellickson and Colin Theisen skated in their 126th consecutive games, dating back to the first game of their freshman season.

With an assist tonight, Nick Leivermann extends his career-long point streak to five games (1-5-6)

Alex Steeves has scored a goal in four straight games and five of his last six outings dating back to Nov. 28 at Michigan.

With an assist tonight, Graham Slaggert matches his career-long point streak of three games (1-3-4) and has earned a point in six of his last seven games.

Next Up