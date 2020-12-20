Advertisement

Local organizations honor Wreaths Across America Day

By 16 News Now
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Today, a ceremony for fallen veterans was held at a Mishawaka cemetery.

It’s part of a nationwide movement known as Wreaths Across America day.

And Fairview Cemetery was the site of today’s event here at home.

After a brief ceremony around fifteen hundred wreaths were laid at the gravestones of veterans.

Those we spoke with say it’s about honoring those who serve and teaching children the value of freedom.

“I love seeing the youth here, because I want them to be involved and be part of their history, just to see, to represent themselves to represent what it means to be a veteran, pay the respects and honor the fallen veterans,” Jim Metherd, a member of Combat Veterans, said. “It means everything to me.”

Organizers say events like these are important so that veterans who have died are never forgotten.

