Lawrence, No. 3 Clemson rout No. 2 Notre Dame for ACC title

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Trevor Lawrence had 412 yards of offense and three touchdowns, Travis Etienne ran for 124 yards and a score and No. 3 Clemson dominated No. 2 Notre Dame 34-10 on Saturday to win its sixth straight Atlantic Coast Conference championship.

Lawrence threw long scoring passes to Amari Rodgers and E.J Williams in the first half to help the Tigers avenge a 47-40 double-overtime loss at Norte Dame - with Lawrence sidelined because of the coronavirus - to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff for the sixth straight season.

Lawrence overcame an early interception on a tipped ball to complete 25 of 36 passes for 322 yards.

He ran 14 times for 90 yards, with a 34-yard touchdown scamper.

12/19/2020 7:40:29 PM (GMT -5:00)

