Colts recover another late fumble, beat Texans 27-20
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Philip Rivers found Zach Pascal for a tiebreaking TD pass with 1:47 left and the Colts defense recovered a fumble in the end zone with 19 seconds remaining to seal a 27-20 victory over Houston.
It was almost the exact same scenario that played out when these teams met two weeks ago. Indy jumped on a bad snap to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to win that one.
Indy has now won three straight overall and remains atop the AFC South. Houston has lost three in a row.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
12/20/2020 4:29:26 PM (GMT -5:00)