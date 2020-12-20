Advertisement

Colts recover another late fumble, beat Texans 27-20

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Philip Rivers found Zach Pascal for a tiebreaking TD pass with 1:47 left and the Colts defense recovered a fumble in the end zone with 19 seconds remaining to seal a 27-20 victory over Houston.

It was almost the exact same scenario that played out when these teams met two weeks ago. Indy jumped on a bad snap to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to win that one.

Indy has now won three straight overall and remains atop the AFC South. Houston has lost three in a row.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/20/2020 4:29:26 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after three people were found dead inside a...
One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home
Indiana restaurant sues governor, state over mask mandate
This event perhaps explains why the cities of Goshen and Nappanee abandoned attempts to impose...
Protesters host anti-mask rally in Goshen
The South Bend Police Department is looking to add new officers to its police force.
One person shot in South Bend, officials investigating
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.
2nd Chance: Duke

Latest News

Irish drop 78-55 contest at Clemson
Bears beat Vikings 33-27 to stay in stride in playoff race
Tannehill has 5 TDs, Titans rout Lions 46-25
Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and...
CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State