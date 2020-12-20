Colts recover another late fumble, beat Texans 27-20

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Philip Rivers found Zach Pascal for a tiebreaking TD pass with 1:47 left and the Colts defense recovered a fumble in the end zone with 19 seconds remaining to seal a 27-20 victory over Houston.

It was almost the exact same scenario that played out when these teams met two weeks ago. Indy jumped on a bad snap to Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to win that one.

Indy has now won three straight overall and remains atop the AFC South. Houston has lost three in a row.

12/20/2020 4:29:26 PM (GMT -5:00)