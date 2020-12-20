Advertisement

Bears beat Vikings 33-27 to stay in stride in playoff race

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - David Montgomery rushed for a career-high 146 yards and two touchdowns as the Chicago Bears trampled Minnesota’s depleted defense and hung on for a 33-27 victory.

The Bears stayed in the hunt for the expanded playoffs at 7-7.

The Vikings fell to 6-8 and saw their postseason chances all but vanish.

Chicago punted only once, on the opening possession, and did just about whatever it wanted to with the ball.

The defense delivered fourth-and-1 stops in Minnesota territory to set up two of four field goals by Cairo Santos.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

12/20/2020 4:45:58 PM (GMT -5:00)

Most Read

Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after three people were found dead inside a...
One man, two teenagers found dead inside Elkhart home
Indiana restaurant sues governor, state over mask mandate
This event perhaps explains why the cities of Goshen and Nappanee abandoned attempts to impose...
Protesters host anti-mask rally in Goshen
The South Bend Police Department is looking to add new officers to its police force.
One person shot in South Bend, officials investigating
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.
2nd Chance: Duke

Latest News

Irish drop 78-55 contest at Clemson
Colts recover another late fumble, beat Texans 27-20
Tannehill has 5 TDs, Titans rout Lions 46-25
Notre Dame was picked Sunday over Texas A&M for the final College Football Playoff spot and...
CFP matchups: Alabama vs. Notre Dame; Clemson vs. Ohio State