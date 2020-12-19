Protesters host anti-mask rally in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The group held a rally in Porter County yesterday that drew about 60 people, according to published reports.

This event perhaps explains why the cities of Goshen and Nappanee abandoned attempts to impose fine ordinances of their own.

The whole idea of requiring masks and issuing Public health directives remains controversial.

While dozens of people took part, you could count the face masks in the crowd on one or two hands.

I counted about 70 total participants in the at the peak.

There was a lot of talk about lost freedom due to all the COVID restrictions, and a general feeling that the cure was worse than the disease.

