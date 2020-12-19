Pet Vet: Poetry

(WNDU) - For our Pet Vet segment this weekend, and it’s a little different this time around.

Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser takes a page from Gary Sieber’s playbook with a little poetry to get everyone in the holiday spirit.

If you want to contact the Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-pets-vets or via email at michianapetvet@comcast.net.

Copyright 2020 WNDU. All rights reserved.