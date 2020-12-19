One person shot in South Bend, officials investigating

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating after one person was shot Friday night.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

From the South Bend Police Department:

Around 7PM, officers with the South Bend Police Department were called to the area of Lincoln Way West and Brookfield in response to shots fired.

When they arrived, they found one person shot. That person was taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During that time, information was relayed to our officers that the suspect may have gone into a home with a hostage.

The SWAT Team and Negotiating Team was called in. After about two hours, the SWAT Team made entry but no suspect or hostage was found.

The Shooting Response Team was called to the scene and has taken over the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also call the Investigative Bureau at 574-235-9263.

