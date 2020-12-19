Advertisement

JR Konieczny and Blake Wesley shine in first game against each other as Irish signees

Wesley scored a game-high 38 points for the Wildcats but it was Konieczny who got the last laugh. The Indians got the 81-73 win behind Konieczny’s 25-point performance.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday night, future Notre Dame basketball players JR Konieczny and Blake Wesley battled it out at Alumni Gym at St. Joseph High School.

Wesley scored a game-high 38 points for the Wildcats but it was Konieczny who got the last laugh. The Indians got the 81-73 win behind Konieczny’s 25-point performance.

Konieczny says it was fun to play against Wesley now that they know they will be teaming up at the next level.

“It was fun for sure,”Konieczny said. “I’ve been able to play against him and with him for the past eight years. We’ve been really good friends outside of basketball. We have hung out before. It was cool to play against him and have a friendly rivalry throughout high school. It’s all love outside the court. When we step on it’s enemies. When we step off, we’re best friends.”

Konieczny decided to stay quiet most of the game while Wesley was participating in some friendly trash talk with his future teammate. Wesley says he had been anticipating this game for awhile.

“I was thinking about this game all night and all day today,” Wesley said. “It’s personal because last year I played really bad. I didn’t play too well. We’re friends off the court. Enemies on the court. I respect that. I respect him. I respect his family. I respect everything he does.”

Konieczny says he’s going to bring up this game all the time at Notre Dame. Wesley says he will have none of it.

Mike Brey should have fun coaching the two South Bend kids at Purcell Pavilion.

