Jackson-Davis leads Indiana past injury-riddled Butler 68-60

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 21 points and Armaan Franklin scored 20 and Indiana beat depleted Butler 68-60 in a Crossroads Classic Challenge game. Jackson-Davis’ dunk with 3:07 left gave Indiana a 66-51 lead.

Aljami Durham scored 11 points for the Hoosiers and Race Thompson 10.

The Bulldogs played just their third game of the season as the program only recently emerged from an extended hiatus due to COVID-19.

Five players were out due to injury and another was academically ineligible. Jair Bolden led Butler with 20 points.

12/19/2020 2:17:18 PM (GMT -5:00)

