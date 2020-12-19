Advertisement

Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter dies at 97

FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2013 file photo, former Gov. William Winter speaks at a symposium on...
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2013 file photo, former Gov. William Winter speaks at a symposium on the Future of Mississippi and the South on his 90th birthday, at the Old Capitol Museum in Jackson, Miss. The former governor, a Democrat who pushed to strengthen public education and improve race relations, has died. Family spokesman Dick Molpus says Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, that Winter died Friday night at home in Jackson.(Rogelio V. Solis | AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter, a Democrat who pushed to strengthen public education and improve race relations, has died. He was 97.

Winter was governor from 1980 to 1984.

Family spokesman Dick Molpus says Saturday that Winter died Friday night at home in Jackson. Molpus is a former Mississippi secretary of state who had worked on Winter’s gubernatorial staff.

As governor, Winter was best known for pushing Mississippi lawmakers to enact the Education Reform Act of 1982, which set quality standards.

Winter served in the 1990s as co-chairman a national commission on racial reconciliation created by President Bill Clinton.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The one-and-a-half-ounce gold coin was originally minted in 2004.
Salvation Army receives rare gold coin in red kettle
Holcomb announces ‘Next Level’ agenda for Indiana
Police respond to a shooting in Elkhart
One in hospital after shooting in Elkhart
Currently, their dining room is empty, choosing not to serve in person due to Covid-19...
94-year-old Sunny Italy Cafe still a South Bend staple, even with dining room closed
Kelly says he hasn’t specifically mentioned Clemson to his team ahead of Georgia Tech but his...
Notre Dame to consider rejecting College Football Playoff bid

Latest News

In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
AP: States spent over $7B competing for early virus supplies
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.
2nd Chance: Duke
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser takes a page from Gary Sieber’s playbook with a little poetry to...
Pet Vet: Poetry
A mother said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having...
Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis