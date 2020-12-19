Advertisement

Family discovers 13-year-old daughter has leukemia following COVID-19 diagnosis

By WMBF Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A South Carolina family is calling it a nightmare come true. Their 13-year-old daughter is not only battling COVID-19 but now also leukemia.

Ariel Griffith, a student at Ocean Bay Middle School, is described by her mother Lauren as the best daughter, sister, niece and granddaughter.

However, Ariel’s life has taken a heartbreaking turn in just the last few days.

Lauren said her 13-year-old has lived a happy and healthy life but recently started having issues catching her breath. They took her to Grand Strand Medical Center hospital where she was treated for COVID-19.

Lauren has posted daily updates on Ariel’s condition which has included nausea, fever, pneumonia and what she calls “excruciating pain all day long.”

Ariel was given the green light to be transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where specialists got straight to work to figure out what was wrong with her.

On Thursday, Ariel was placed in the intensive care unit, where she was put on a ventilator and more tests were done. Then, Lauren was given the news that no parent wants to hear: her daughter has leukemia.

“The news took the breath straight from my lungs. Our hearts are in pieces but I am searching for small miracles and I have found them - they are all around us. Was COVID the blessing to reveal the real issue? Look at the support of our wonderful community and afar. She’s in the best place possible where they can take the best care of our girl,” Lauren wrote in a Facebook post.

Ariel started her chemotherapy on Friday and is expected to stay at MUSC for at least the next month.

Lauren’s sister-in-law started a GoFundMe account to help pay for medical expenses. Lauren said that above all they are just asking for prayers, love and support, which Lauren said they’ve been getting a lot of over the past week.

“I am floored that everybody cares so much. It helps take away some of the pain to know you have this many people thinking about you,” Lauren said to WMBF News. “The word I like to use is gratitude. I am sad but this has helped me stay strong. We have people rallying and we feel with this many people fighting for her she has to win.”

Through the devastating news, Lauren continues to think of her daughter’s favorite movie “Annie” and says that the sun will come out tomorrow as the family continues to hold onto their faith that Ariel will get through it all.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The one-and-a-half-ounce gold coin was originally minted in 2004.
Salvation Army receives rare gold coin in red kettle
Holcomb announces ‘Next Level’ agenda for Indiana
Police respond to a shooting in Elkhart
One in hospital after shooting in Elkhart
Currently, their dining room is empty, choosing not to serve in person due to Covid-19...
94-year-old Sunny Italy Cafe still a South Bend staple, even with dining room closed
Kelly says he hasn’t specifically mentioned Clemson to his team ahead of Georgia Tech but his...
Notre Dame to consider rejecting College Football Playoff bid

Latest News

In this Nov. 24, 2020, file photo, registered nurse Chrissie Burkhiser puts on personal...
AP: States spent over $7B competing for early virus supplies
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2013 file photo, former Gov. William Winter speaks at a symposium on...
Former Mississippi Gov. William Winter dies at 97
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from Heartland Small Animal Rescue.
2nd Chance: Duke
Our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser takes a page from Gary Sieber’s playbook with a little poetry to...
Pet Vet: Poetry